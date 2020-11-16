WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield State University is sending students home beginning Tuesday and moving all classes online. This comes after an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The campus has been in a shelter in place since November 5, but with coronavirus cases still on the rise everyone is now being sent home.
Chief of Staff Tricia Oliver for Westfield State University said there are 23 positive student cases, all of whom are in isolation, and 34 students who have been identified as close contacts are in quarantine. All these cases are in students who live on campus.
The university said although the decision is disappointing to many, safety comes first.
“It’s a hard decision to make because we realize the inconvenience that it poses to not only our students but their families, but at the end of the day, the health and safety of the full campus community had to be at the center of that decision,” Oliver said.
She said COVID-19 test result data from November 2-5 prompted the shelter in place at the university.
All classes were moved online, and students were encouraged to stay in their dorms.
The shelter in place will continue until students move out of their rooms and leave campus.
The university is having a controlled move out process through Sunday. Students are expected to return to campus on January 19 for the start of the spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.