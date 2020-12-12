Country music legend Charley Pride dies at 86

Country music legend Charley Pride has died at age 86, his representative announced.
Pride died Saturday in Dallas of complications from Covid-19, the release said.
Born on March 18, 1934, the singer was a Mississippi sharecropper's son who became the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
CNN's Ed Lavandera, Eric Fiegel and Dianne Gallagher contributed to this story.
