SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The indoor mask mandate in the Bay State is now lifted for those who are fully vaccinated. Bars and restaurants can operate at 100 percent capacity with no social distancing.
Saturday night was the night many people have been waiting for. A night out with no masks. People can go to the bar, or mini golf course, without wearing a mask or social distancing.
Over at Nathan Bill’s in Springfield all the plexiglass is down. There is no social distancing. People can enjoy a night out without masking up. But they do not plan to go full force. The manager told Western Mass News they do not plan to feature a DJ or a dance floor. But they will have live music. Western Mass News caught up with one couple who shared their thoughts about being back in a crowded environment without their masks.
“I’m excited to get back out. I'll be able to take my kids to like wrestling, or monster trucks, or different events, concerts like she said. And try to get up in front row seats and be in there with the people. And have fun like we use to,” Tony Shukes of Ludlow said.
“As far as going into something like people to people, like that packed. I don’t know if I would like that. Have people breathing on me. That close,” Vanessa Wajdula said.
Over at Prodigy mini Golf and Game Room in Easthampton, they are relieved that restrictions are lifted. Staffers are still wearing masks as a precaution. But now people can play video games with no social distancing. A party of 11 or more can play mini-golf and have tons of fun. But the owner told Western Mass News he was taken aback to see regular customers’ faces for the first time.
“Like a lot of my regular customers, it's really odd. I’ve never seen some of these people’s faces that come here weekly. And now like today, like i get to actually look at people and see smiles in a really long time. It’s awesome,” owner Jeff Bujak said.
Now those that are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear masks. But most establishments around western Mass. told us, they don’t plan to ask for proof of vaccination.
Western Mass News will continue to follow reopening efforts as they play out.
