SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vehicle, or what remained of it, was recovered from Middle Pond on Lake Congamond in Southwick on Thursday.
“It will be interesting to see how this vehicle got in the water as well,” said Southwick Police Chief Robert Landis.
Interstate Towing, Southwick Fire and Police Departments, and the town’s dive team all coming together to fish a vehicle out of the water that was found in a popular fishing spot.
“Several weeks ago, during one of the dive exercises, the supervisor-in-charge of our dive team, Mike, was made aware of it by a fisherman,” Landis explained.
The removal efforts took nearly four hours as divers worked to locate the vehicle that was then latched onto the tow truck pulling until the car surfaced and only surfaced in pieces. It left many wondering how it could have gotten there in the first place.
“We will hopefully see it shortly and be able to determine and maybe get some history on it, how it got there. It could’ve just simply fell through the ice a long time ago,” Landis noted.
As the town works to get answers behind this unusual discovery, Landis told Western Mass News he hopes this won't happen again.
“In years past, it was quite common for people to drive the lakes in the wintertime, so it has happened. Usually, it’s snowmobiles and motorcycles, so hopefully this year, we don’t have any of that,” Landis said.
