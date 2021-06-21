CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have made repairs to a water main break in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police said that Springfield Street was closed for a time Monday between Fairview Avenue and Newbury Street because of that break.
City officials noted shortly before 11 a.m. that repairs had been made and the roadway should be reopen.
