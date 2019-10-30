DALTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four months ago, the lives of members of the Jarheads motorcycle club were changed forever.

Seven members of the club were killed in Randolph, NH after police said a truck driven 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield plowed into the group.

One more from Dalton survived the fiery crash and, on Wednesday, he spoke exclusively today with Western Mass News.

Joshua Morin said the Jarheads motorcycle club had an event in New Hampshire on Saturday, June 22.

Some of the group traveled to Randolph the day before and were headed out to a local VFW hall, but they never made it there.

"We turned out on the road and this kid crossed the line, killed seven people, injured me severely in the accident," Morin said.

June 21, 2019 - the day seven members of the Jarheads motorcycle club tragically lost their lives and those who miraculously survived were changed forever.

"When I first crashed, I landed on right side and I was facing up and I could see my femur bone protruding through my jeans and I could see it spitting blood, so the nurse in me kicks in and I said to one of the guys, I said 'I need a tourniquet above my thigh and I need you to not let it go. You're going to save my life.' We waited 48 minutes for EMS to reach us on the side of the road, so I had that tourniquet on for 48 minutes and this kid held it for me and I could feel myself kind of flirting in and out. I almost died, several times," Morin explained.

Morin, 45, has been part of the Jarheads M.C. since 2011. He told Western Mass News it is a miracle he is alive today. He suffered a Stage III shoulder separation, fractured his left hand, had a broken pelvis, fractured his thigh, broke his knee, dislocated and fractured his tib-fib, and shattered his foot.

"Every other day, for a while, I'd get a day of surgery, a day off, a day of surgery, a day off...so I believe it to be 20 on the leg, just my leg. They did my hand in a different hospital on my way there, so there's like two more, but who's counting. I'm trying to set a Guinness Book of World Records here with surgeries and operating room visits," Morin noted.

Morin has been back home in Dalton since mid-September, where he continues to recover and receive endless support from people all over the world. It's something that is difficult for him because the mission of the Jarheads is to help other veterans and their families.

"Sometimes, it's a little overwhelming because we're the givers. We go to places and give donations. To be a receiver of donations makes me uncomfortable. I'm not that guy. I'm the guy who goes out and helps raise money," Morin said.

On Sunday, November 3, the communities that Morin has given to are returning the support. A benefit is being held at the Polish Falcons Nest in Pittsfield for Morin and his wife, Joy.

"We want to celebrate life. I lost seven of my friends. One of my closest friends died right in front of me. I want to celebrate him, I want to celebrate everybody and by being able to do this function, it's my way to carry them with me, but not solely focus on them because there are survivors that are charging along. Me, I'm one of them, but there's a few others that got some other injuries going on," Morin added.

Morin told us he has three goals as he continues to recover. First, he wants to fix his leg. Second, get back to work as an emergency room nurse. Third, get back riding motorcycles again.

For more information on the benefit for Morin and his family this weekend, CLICK HERE.