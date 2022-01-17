David Horwitz joined the Western Mass News Team as a morning anchor and reporter in January 2022.
David comes to us from ABC 7 and FOX 22 in Bangor, ME where he was a reporter and weekend anchor. David reported on the 2021 presidential election, regularly went to the State House to cover the Maine Legislature, and much more.
David got his start at WFSB-TV in Hartford, CT where he was an analyst for March Madness and made predictions for college basketball tournament games. He then worked as a news and sports intern and covered everything from fires to high school sports, COVID-19, and more.
Directly out of college, David worked with at-risk youth helping them achieve their academic and employment goals. He has vast experience in the nonprofit sector helping the less fortunate.
David is a native of West Hartford, CT and a University of Connecticut graduate. During his time at UConn, David was a member of the Huskies practice basketball team that helped prepare the women’s team for one of their national championship runs.
In his spare time, he coaches youth travel basketball, travels with his wife Jess, loves to play sports, and volunteers in the community.
You can send your story ideas David’s way by emailing him!
