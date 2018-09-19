WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E was packed today, thanks in large part to many Connecticut and Longmeadow schools off today and its Connecticut Day on top of that.
This has caused some major traffic backups in the area throughout the day.
Traffic details have been out all day to try and keep traffic moving in both Agawam and West Springfield.
Longmeadow schools and many Connecticut schools were off today and it coincides with Connecticut Day and Longmeadow Day at the fair, meaning it was a busy day for all roads that lead to the Big E.
Agawam Police posted about backups in town around noon today and asked for patience from drivers.
Backups over the Memorial Bridge, heading into West Springfield from Springfield, made it rough on those heading to the Big E today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.