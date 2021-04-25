CHICOPEE, MA - (WGGB, WHSM) -- On Sunday morning, the Chicopee police and fire department responded to reports of a car into a building on East St.
Officials tell Western Mass News a female suspect struck and entered Teddy Bears Pools & Spa. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is under arrest.
The road has been reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.