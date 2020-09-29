Disney is laying off 28,000 employees as pandemic hammers its theme parks

Disney is laying off 28,000 US employees at its theme parks as the coronavirus pandemic hammers its theme park business.
The layoffs will hit the company's Parks, Experiences and Products, the company said on Tuesday. Disney added that 67% of the employees laid off will be part-time workers.
