Disney is laying off 28,000 employees as pandemic hammers its theme parks

Guests take a spin on "Dumbo, the Flying Elephant" at Magic Kingdom Park. With an unprecedented two Dumbos aloft, guests get to their flights faster aboard one of the park's most iconic attractions. Connecting the two Dumbos, a new "big top" area allows guests to immerse themselves in circus lore in a series of fun, interactive experiences before a spin with their favorite circus elephant. The double Dumbos help anchor the Storybook Circus area of New Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Park — part of the largest expansion in Magic Kingdom history. (Disney)