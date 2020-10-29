SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) released a full graphical map detailing every city and town's average incidence rate based on positive COVID-19 cases released over the last two weeks, per every 100,000.
There are 12 western Mass. communities that are in the red, which means these towns and cities are at a high risk of spreading COVID-19. These communities include:
- Agawam
- Blandford
- Brimfield
- Buckland
- Chicopee
- East Longmeadow
- Granby
- Holyoke
- Palmer
- Springfield
- Westfield
- West Springfield
Municipalities marked with an asterisk (*) have either a long term care facility, institution of higher education and or correction facility with more than 10 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, and these cases make up more than 30 percent of the total cases for that municipality in the last 14 days.
Here is the latest map the DPH has released that includes positive tests that have been reported in the last 14 days:
The DPH reports that in the last two weeks Agawam has had 72 cases, Blandford has had 7, Brimfield has had 5, Buckland has had 6, Chicopee has had 113, East Longmeadow has had 43, Granby has had 11, Holyoke has had 103, Palmer has had 14, Springfield has had 352, Westfield has had 89, and lastly, West Springfield has had 66.
Meantime, Belchertown, Easthampton, Greenfield, Longmeadow, Ludlow, Monson, Ware, and Wilbraham remain in the yellow while Amherst, Northampton, Pittsfield, South Hadley, and Southwick remain in the green.
For more information, you can click for the full report here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.