SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local communities are preparing for the possibility of a big snowstorm this weekend.
The South Hadley Department of Public Works and Eversource are preparing their people and their trucks to be ready for whatever this snowstorm brings.
"This will be the first widespread big snowstorm for western Mass. and southern New England,” said First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.
People in western Massachusetts and most of New England can expect to see some snowfall this weekend. Brown said the models are showing a major storm with snow and wind.
"The question is how close does the storm come to us?" Brown asked.
Local departments and agencies are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress told Western Mass News they have already started moving people around to prepare.
"Our crews are ready to roll. We're also bringing hundreds of external crews that will also be ready when the storm hits,” Ress explained.
In South Hadley, their Department of Public Works is getting ready as well.
"In the days leading up to the storm, like today, we're out checking roads for defects, patching potholes, and in the next few days, we'll be putting plows on,” said South Hadley Public Works Director Christopher Bouchard.
They're making sure they have enough people on the job Saturday.
"We're making contact with contractors, obviously with COVID, to make sure everybody's available, same with our employees,” Bouchard added.
Brown said the type of snow won't lead to too many problems.
"Since we are going to be on the cold side of the storm, it's going to be that light fluffy snow. It's easy to move around, but it piles up quickly,” Brown explained.
However, the wind may become a bigger issue.
"We keep a very close eye on the winds. High winds can bring those branches down and that's really the number one cause of outages,” Ress noted.
