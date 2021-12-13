Dr. Mehmet Oz MGN 113021

Image Courtesy: MGN Online / The Doctor Oz Show

(Gray News) - “The Dr. Oz Show” is ending after 13 years, Sony Pictures Television announced Monday.

Jan. 12, 2022, will see the health entertainment show come to an end. The show will be replaced by one co-hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz’s daughter.

The news comes after Oz announced he was running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican.

