(Gray News) - “The Dr. Oz Show” is ending after 13 years, Sony Pictures Television announced Monday.

Jan. 12, 2022, will see the health entertainment show come to an end. The show will be replaced by one co-hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz’s daughter.

Dr. Oz announces bid for US Senate seat in Pennsylvania Dr. Mehmet Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and television personality, is running for the US Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican, according to an op-ed published Tuesday in the conservative Washington Examiner.

The news comes after Oz announced he was running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican.

