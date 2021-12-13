(Gray News) - “The Dr. Oz Show” is ending after 13 years, Sony Pictures Television announced Monday.
Jan. 12, 2022, will see the health entertainment show come to an end. The show will be replaced by one co-hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz’s daughter.
Dr. Mehmet Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and television personality, is running for the US Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican, according to an op-ed published Tuesday in the conservative Washington Examiner.
The news comes after Oz announced he was running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican.
Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.