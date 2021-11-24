Belmont (3-2) vs. Drake (3-0)
, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and Drake will go at it in a postseason game at HP Field House. Drake beat Richmond by three points on Saturday, while Belmont came up short in an 83-53 game to LSU on Monday.
SAVVY SENIORS: Belmont's Nick Muszynski, Grayson Murphy and Luke Smith have collectively accounted for 41 percent of all Bruins points this season.MIGHTY MURPHY: Tremell Murphy has connected on 57.1 percent of the 14 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 14 over his last three games. He's also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.
DID YOU KNOW: Drake is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 86.3 points per game.
