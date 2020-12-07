(Springfield, Ma) - Saturday's storm system continues to bush away and will loosen it's grip on the Northeast. It's a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 20's. There's still a bit of breeze, so it feel like it's in the teens. Make sure you dress warm as you head out.
Today will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30's, but the wind will be lighter than yesterday, so it wont feel quiet as cold this afternoon.
A storm will pass out-to-sea missing us tonight into tomorrow, but will freshen up the cold and air and wind for tomorrow. Temps will stay in the 30's, but there will be a pesky breeze dropping wind chills into the 20's again. A Clipper system will dive out of Canada and could bring us a few flurries on Wednesday, but that's about it. There's very little moisture with this system and behind it temperatures moderate for the end of the week with readings coming back into the 40's by Friday. A southerly flow looks to take over for the weekend as the Jet Stream lifts into Canada bringing in mild and unsettled conditions with temperatures into the 50's.
Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
