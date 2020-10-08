EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working in East Longmeadow to restore power after last night’s storm as many homes have been in the dark for nearly 24 hours.
We spoke with National Grid officials, who said that power will likely be restored to most of their customers by late afternoon Friday.
After a storm hits in East Longmeadow, there are familiar sounds in the air, like the hum of generators from people prepared to be without power.
“We have a community that loves their trees,” said East Longmeadow Fire Chief Paul Morrissette.
Morrissette said that as of Thursday morning, 2,400 National Grid customers were without power.
“We responded to - between us, the police department, and public works - we probably responded to over 40 calls for trees down,” Morrissette explained.
Although the storm left its mark Wednesday night, fire officials said National Grid didn’t begin restoration until a little before noon Thursday.
Morrissette said live wire emergencies had to take priority over everything else.
“Our schools, even though they’re working remotely, they had to cancel school,” Morrissette noted.
As for one tree, now in pieces, one witness told Western Mass News that she heard the sound of it’s eventual toppling.
“We got that first real good gust of wind and we heard a crack, looked out the window, and there it was, laying on the…laying on the lines,” said Danielle Garden of East Longmeadow.
Garden is still without power. She said she lost everything in her fridge - something more upsetting than sitting in the dark.
“It’s frustrating. People don’t have jobs right now. Fridge full of food is a big deal, you know, but Mother Nature will have her way,” Garden added.
