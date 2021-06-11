EAST LONGMEADOW, MA—A turtle managed to cross the road safely to heritage pond, with a little help from East Longmeadow police officer Alex Serra.
Officer Serra was sent for the turtle call around 6p.m. Thursday and saw the little guy flip flop between crossing and turning back. So Officer Serra lifted him up and set him safely back into the pond.
“They're everywhere all over our bike trail, everywhere right now," Officer Sera told Western Mass News.
