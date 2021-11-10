Ohio Valley vs. Eastern Kentucky (1-0)
McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Kentucky Colonels are set to battle the Fighting Scots of Division II Ohio Valley. Eastern Kentucky is coming off a 93-63 home win over Georgetown (KY) in its most recent game.
DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky went 4-1 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Colonels scored 83.4 points per contest in those five contests.
