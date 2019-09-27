LAWRENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People are evacuating the city of Lawrence after a major gas leak was detected early this morning.
The American Red Cross has responded to assist those affected by the evacuations.
Schools in the city will be closed today.
Police tell Western Mass News the area is serviced by Columbia Gas, the company involved in the Merrimack Valley gas line explosions of last year.
