IUPUI (0-1) vs. Evansville (0-1)
Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI and Evansville look to bounce back from losses. IUPUI fell short in a 56-47 game at Butler in its last outing. Evansville lost 65-43 to Cincinnati in its most recent game.
DID YOU KNOW: IUPUI went 1-0 against non-conference schools last season. In those one games, the Jaguars gave up 66 points per game while scoring 69 per contest. Evansville went 2-4 in non-conference play, averaging 64.8 points and giving up 72.7 per game in the process.
