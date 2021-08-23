SPRINGFIELD, MA Western Mass News checked in with Eversource to find out how they're working to restore power to those who lost it during the storm.
Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress said they have powered up thousands of customers across Massachusetts with help from our neighbors to the North.
"You know we've brought in contract crews from as far away as Canada to be sure that we have all of the crews that we're going to need when in fact the storm really starts to escalate if it escalates," said Ress.
Ress said that Eversource is monitoring the situation closely, making sure that their crews are ready to respond to what may come next.
