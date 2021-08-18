WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A West Springfield business owner was seriously injured in an accident on the Mass Pike during last week's severe rainstorm remains hospitalized as his family works to pick up the pieces.
"The rain started coming down so bad so I couldn't see driving and had to pull over to the side of the road," said Alicia Coppolo.
Coppolo and her 10-year-old son were caught in heavy rain while driving last Wednesday when she received a call from her husband Eric, who told her he had been in an accident involving a tractor-trailer on the Mass Pike. she headed to the scene.
"I was hoping to see him driving the opposite direction, but the only thing I seen was the flashing lights, all the traffic and there was his truck sitting on the side of the highway," said Coppolo.
She told Western Mass News he was already on his way to the hospital.
"I ended up meeting him at bay state in the emergency department and at first Baystate...At first, you walk in there and you dont know what to think your just in shock," said Coppolo.
Alicia told Western Mass News Eric had a long road of recovery ahead of him.
"They first said he had a fractured pelvis, then it went to a fractured pelvis and a broken femur but the femur did break right in the socket so they couldn't cast it or anything," said Coppolo.
And he faces a long process of rehabilitation.
"The recovery process as of right now, he will be staying in physical therapy rehab for a minimum of two months and then he cannot walk on his leg without assistance for six months," said Coppolo.
Alicia is worried how this will impact the business her husband runs; Fat Boyz Kustoms, an auto restoration company in West Springfield.
"We are kinda what I consider a mom and pop shop in we dont have employees, he is the only employee and when we needs help I am the one with him, helping. So as of right now, our shop is shut down," said Coppolo.
A gofundme has been set up for Eric Coppolo. Alicia hopes the community can help them raise $20 thousand, so their main focus can be on recovery.
