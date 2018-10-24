Today Easthampton is hosting the Rag Shag parade.
The parade will begin at 6:30 P.M.
Easthampton Police Department is reminding residents that both Cottage Street and Union Street will be closed to traffic for the duration of the parade.
If you are traveling in that area plan for traffic and seek an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.