CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The search for a missing girl in Chicopee continued Thursday as her family desperately looks for 14-year-old Jasmine Marmolejos.
After rumors on social media could have changed the course of the family's search, they are asking for the public's help.
Today on social media, Marmolejos's friends and family were posting that she may have gone into a red pick-up truck similar to the truck reported to have offered a child a ride in Westfield last week.
However, police and the family want everyone to know that's not true.
Marmolejos was reported missing on Tuesday night. Since then, her family has been desperately searching for her, handing out fliers in Chicopee center begging anyone who has seen her to call police.
Her mom, Colleen Marsh, said that she's left home befor, but never like this.
"She always comes home, always comes home," Marsh explained.
On social media today, friends and family were posting that someone had seen Marmolejos getting into a red pick-up truck. This coming a week after a child in Westfield reported being offered a ride home by a stranger driving a red pickup.
Police told Western Mass News it didn't happen.
"In the initial report, there was no mention of a vehicle that she may have gotten in. but we are aware of this red pick-up truck. At this time, there is no accurate account of a red pick-up truck," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
Marmolejos's family wants people at home to focus on her face and her nameso that she might be found. They don't want people to be distracted by a rumor.
"I have gotten phone calls about the red vehicles, the red car red trucks. We don't know anything about a car," Marsh added.
If you know anything about Marmolejos or her whereabouts, please contact Chicopee Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.