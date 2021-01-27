(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mass. Department of Public Health has provided the following frequently asked questions and answers regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
Will I have to pay for the vaccine?
The vaccine is being provided free of charge to all individuals by the federal government. Insurance companies are also committed to not charging any out-of-pocket fees or co-payments related to COVID-19 vaccine administration, and all health care provider sites that receive COVID-19 vaccine must agree to not charge patients any out-of-pocket fees or deny anyone vaccination services.
May undocumented immigrants receive the vaccine for free?
Yes. The vaccine itself is free for all Massachusetts residents. Health insurance (including Medicare and Medicaid) will cover the cost of administering the vaccine. For patients without health insurance, health care providers may request reimbursement from the federal government for the cost of administering vaccine to undocumented immigrants.
Will getting the vaccine adversely impact a patient’s immigration status?
No. The federal government has confirmed that it will not consider COVID-19 treatment (including a vaccine) as part of a determination of whether someone is a “public charge” or as it relates to the public benefit condition for certain individuals seeking an extension of stay or change of status, even if the vaccine is paid for by Medicaid or other federal funds.
Is a patient’s vaccination record protected from disclosure?
The Department of Public Health will maintain an electronic record of each patient in Massachusetts who receives the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine database is kept confidential like a patient’s medical record with her doctor.
Will the COVID-19 vaccine be mandatory?
The Department of Public Health is not mandating the COVID-19 vaccine. It is a voluntary program. The COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to be highly effective at preventing illness and it is an important tool in the fight against the pandemic.
Will I need to be tested for COVID-19 before getting the vaccine?
No, a COVID-19 test is not needed before getting the vaccine.
Should someone who is COVID-19-positive receive the vaccine?
Not if they are symptomatic. Vaccination of people who are known to have COVID-19 should be delayed until they no longer have symptoms.
Should people who have had COVID-19 be vaccinated?
Yes, people who have previously had COVID-19 should be vaccinated.
What are the benefits of getting a COVID-19 vaccine?
We understand that some people may be concerned about getting vaccinated now that COVID-19 vaccines are available in the United States. Please visit Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine | CDC for a summary of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination based on what we currently know.
How will vaccines work against new COVID-19 variants, like the one that appeared in the United Kingdom?
It is normal for viruses to change as they spread, and for new variants to appear. Scientists are working to learn more about new COVID-19 variants to understand how easily they might spread, and whether the vaccines we already have will protect people against them. Right now, we don’t have any evidence that the new COVID-19 variants can make people sicker or increase risk of death. However, as time goes on and scientists learn more, we will have more detailed information.
Why would a vaccine be needed if we can do other things, like social distancing and wearing masks, to prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading?
Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available. Vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. Other steps, like covering your mouth and nose with a mask and staying at least 6 feet away from others, help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others. Together, COVID-19 vaccination and following CDC’s recommendations to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from COVID-19. (source: Frequently Asked Questions about COVID-19 Vaccination | CDC as of 12/21/20)
What is an Emergency Use Authorization?
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the federal Food and Drug Administration. Learn more about what this means – and other information about the vaccines – in their EUA fact sheets for recipients and caregivers. These factsheets can be found at:
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers (fda.gov) and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers (fda.gov)
Who is authorized to administer vaccinations?
In addition to licensed health care providers, like doctors and nurses and pharmacists, according to the federal CARES Act, vaccinations may be administered by pharmacy interns, certified pharmacy techs, paramedics, and certified medical assistants, under the direct supervision of a primary care provider. When available, all health care institutions including hospitals, community health centers, and private medical offices will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate their patients. Pharmacies including large retail outlets such as CVS, Walgreens, Osco, and Walmart will have access to the vaccine and will be able to vaccinate their customers. Vaccine will likely also be made available to local health departments for vaccinating their local residents at public clinics.
This COVID-19 Vaccinators chart lists all of the different groups of individuals who can possess and administer COVID-19 vaccines.
