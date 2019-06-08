ATTLEBORO, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police are reporting 11 people were ejected from a van during a rollover crash in Attleboro today. One person has died.
The crash happened on Rt. 95 Southbound near Exit 3.
State Police confirm the other occupants thrown from the vehicle were seriously injured.
The stretch of road where the crash happened was 'completely' shut down.
This was before 11 a.m. Saturday.
As of about 1 p.m. State Police did reopen two lanes.
Further details about the crash weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. As new details come into our newsroom we'll provide an update. Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. for the latest.
