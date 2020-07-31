This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of carrying out the April 2013 Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured more than 260. A prosecutors' response is due Thursday, June 27, 2019, in the Boston Marathon bomber's death penalty appeal. Tsarnaev has been on federal death row since his 2015 conviction.