Federal officials remain on scene investigating home in Whately.

WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are following developing news out of Franklin County where there is a federal investigation underway at a home in Whately.

Investigators tell Western Mass News that they have been on this Christian Lane property since 6 a.m.

Western Mass News has learned this is a federal investigation.

Our crews have been on scene since around 2 p.m.

Police have been coming in and out of the area, and there are a number of agencies on scene

It is still not clear what exactly police are investigating.

We have reached out to the Northwestern District Attorney's office and they say they will have provide us with a statement tomorrow.

Officials say there is no danger to the public.

