BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced a fifth person has died of a vaping-associated lung injury.
They said the patient, a man in his 40's from Suffolk County, reported vaping THC, an ingredient found in marijuana.
The case is among the 46 confirmed cases of e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury that DPH has reported to the CDC since last September, when the state began to track unexplained lung injuries.
