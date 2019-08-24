SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters have responded to Mulberry Street in Springfield this morning for a structure fire.
Our crew on scene sees smoke coming out of what appears to be a house.
We also see fire crews working, with water hoses going up to the house and water covering the entire street.
No immediate word if anyone was inside at the time the fire erupted.
Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday.
Further details aren't immediately available.
Western Mass News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.