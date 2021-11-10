SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first annual "Beyond the Badge" event was held at the Basketball Hall of Fame Wednesday night in Springfield.
Organizers told Western Mass News that they set up this event to help bridge the gap between the city's youth and officers of the law.
"This is what we do Beyond the Badge,” said Donald Coleman of the Springfield Fire Department. “We're not on duty, we're off duty and Beyond the Badge, we're here for the community, in the community, and of the community."
Members of the Springfield Fire and Police Departments plus the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department joined 40 students from Springfield middle schools on the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.