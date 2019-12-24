SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A health alert for you on Christmas Eve as local hospitals are altering their visitor policy amid a rising number of flu cases.
If you haven't received your flu shot already, you may want to consider getting one soon.
Luckily, an adult-only flu shot clinic is being held at the Eastfield Mall today from 10am to 1pm in the food court.
Doctors say cases of the flu are rising and we spoke to Chief of General Pediatrics Doctor John O'Reilly from Baystate who gave us advice for parents trying to decipher if their child has the flu or another respiratory illness.
"If they have a super high fever, 102, 103, or more, they have a bad cough and they really feel miserable," said O'Reilly.
A high fever most likely will indicate the flu and requires medical attention.
However, if you are feeling under the weather without those symptoms, one of the best things you can do is stay hydrated, which will help prevent complications.
It is also important to stay moving to prevent bacteria from building up which can cause pneumonia.
"Don't just lie there," said O'Reilly. "Get up, that helps your lungs open up a little bit and clear some secretions in your lungs."
Moving around is one of the best things you can do. Just be careful not to over do it.
