WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- No longer is food going to waste at Westfield State University.
A new partnership now places the food not eaten by students, on the tables of those in need throughout Hamden county.
Mary Reilly, the Executive Chef of Westfield State dining services expressed her excitement for the new change.
"We've got bagels that are from Tandem Bakery, unsold, wrapped individually and freeze them right off," Reilly said.
Uneaten food at Westfield State University dining hall no longer goes into the trash can.
Western Mass News was there when a box and a few trays of leftovers from the past week were loaded into this car, bound for families in need.
"I'm going to put the potatoes right there," Reilly said.
Reilly explains just how much food she and her staff work with on a regular basis.
"In our dining commons, we'll serve between 3 and 4 thousand meals a day. But across campus we're closer to 6,000 or a little more," Reilly explained.
Which also means they have extra.
"When we have a little left over, and there's not a logical place to serve it, it's really exciting to share what we're doing," Reilly noted.
Extra, unused food that's now being distributed to people struggling to put a meal on the table.
"The idea all got started thanks to a sophomore here at school who connected with Rachel's table and they too are on a mission to alleviate food insecurity in our area," Reilly explained.
That student is sophomore Brandon Sullivan, who was spurred to action by an assignment in his medical ethics class.
"We were assigned a 10-week community service project just to take a public health issue like homelessness, or in my case hunger, and take a step to fix it," Sullivan explained.
Jodi Falk directs Rachel's table in Springfield, a service within the Jewish Federation of western Mass.
"A Westfield State sophomore who thought, where is this food going? What can I do? Not only thought about food justice and insecurity but acted on it," Falk said.
She said this food is being distributed in the greater Springfield area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.