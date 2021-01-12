SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A social media post that claims a former student had a relationship with a staff member at Central High School is now being investigated by the Springfield Police Department.
That young woman, who took to social media, is now speaking exclusively with Western Mass News to explain why she wants people to know about their relationship.
Lillian Gonzales claims their relationship started when she was just 16 years old. She said it has taken an emotional toll on her life.
Gonzales detailed a relationship she said she had with a staff member while she went to Central High School in Springfield.
“It’s not ok and that’s why I felt like I needed to go public,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales told Western Mass News as a freshman, she looked up to the staff member as a father figure, but then a year later - when Gonzales was a sophomore – she claims that staff member made sexual advances towards her and then they formed sexual and emotional relationship.
“He slapped my butt when I walked out of the locker room and then he texted me a few days after that,” Gonzales explained.
She said they saw each other until she graduated in May 2020 and then started seeing each other again briefly when she was in college.
It’s something she now regrets.
“He always was there at big events, so all the big events I remember, he's in, so it’s not like I have my own memories,” Gonzales added.
So on December 10, Gonzales said she went to Central High School to tell school officials what happened to her.
The school department told Western Mass News that the staff member was relieved of his duties on December 11.
While the school has named the person in question, we are not yet because he has not been charged.
The district sent us a statement that read in part: “the matter has been investigated and SPS continues to work with authorities as appropriate.”
In January, Gonzales took to social media and wrote about their said relationship. That has since sparked a police investigation.
“It’s obvious it was wrong, but he made it seem like it was ok, like he reassured me all the time that it was ok,” Gonzales said.
If anyone has information on this case, you can call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355.
