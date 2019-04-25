SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New this morning former Vice President Joe Biden has launched his campaign for president in 2020.
Biden making the announcement like many do these days, in a video posted to social media.
This will now be Biden's third attempt at being commander in chief and at least for now, polling data has indicated he's the front runner in a packed Democratic field to gain the nomination.
He's also framing his campaign as a battle for the soul of our nation.
Mentioned President Trump multiple times in his video released Thursday morning.
"But if we give Donald Trump 8 years in the white house he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation, who we are," Biden said.
Biden is thought of as more of a moderate Democrat, meaning he can appeal to both sides of the aisle, not like the majority of his competitors in the Democratic field who lean further left.
Many political pundits said Biden's biggest hurdles in winning the nomination are his age, saying he's out of touch with the current democratic party.
They also say his ability to fundraiser could get him into trouble down the line, as grassroots efforts are typically limited with a name as high profile as Biden.
As of now, President Trump has yet to tweet a response to Biden's announcement.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
