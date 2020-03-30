PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Palmer, MA.
The Board of Health has confirmed these cases with the Mass Department of Public Health, Monday morning.
The cases are all being quarantined and are in contact with healthcare.
Officials told Western Mass News, everyone should follow Gov. Charlie Baker's advisory, stay home and do not engage in non-essential business.
Health officials also advise everyone to wash your hands frequently, wear a mask while out, including a homemade mask is better than no mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.