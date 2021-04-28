MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Four people are without a place to live after a massive fire in Monson Tuesday night. Several fire departments responded to Hovey Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday for a three-alarm fire. Officials say it was sparked by an outdoor grill. Crews were on scene until around 4 a.m. after they used nearly 30-thousand gallons of water to put out the flames. The house was completely destroyed, but no one was hurt.
Four displaced after three-alarm fire in Monson
Jordyn Jagolinzer, Olivia Hickey
