(WGGB/WSHM)-- Freedom Credit Union is giving Western Massachusetts residents the chance to securely dispose of unwanted paperwork just in time for spring cleaning.
In cooperation with PROSHREAD Springfield, Freedom is offering free Community Shred Days at six of its branches in Springfield, Feeding Hills, Northampton, Greenfield, Chicopee and Ludlow.
Free shredding services will be available during the following dates and times:
- Friday May 14th 9-10 a.m., 226 King Street, Northampton
- Friday May 14th 11 a.m.-12 p.m., 74 Main Street, Greenfield
- Friday June 11th, 9-10 a.m., 1976 Memorial Drive, Chicopee
- Friday June 11th, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., 645 Center Street, Ludlow
The public is invited to bring old bills, bank statement, tax returns and other sensitive documents for on-site shredding. Up to give file boxes or paper bags will be allowed per vehicle.
Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
