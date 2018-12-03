SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another Friendly's in western Massachusetts has closed it's doors for good.
A spokesperson for the restaraunt announced in a statement that the Friendly's on 65 Sumner Avenue in Springfield closed on Sunday.
We're told those who worked at that location will be transferred to other Friendly's locations.
"Alternatively, we are providing short-term financial assistance for the team members who are seeking other opportunities in the area," a spokesperson said.
The closest Friendly's compared to the one on Sumner Avenue is on 562 North Main Street in East Longmeadow.
