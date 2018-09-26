The head of the Mass. Gaming Commission has announced his resignation.
In a letter to fellow commissioners, Stephen Crosby said his resignation comes amid accusations that he is "prejudging the outcome" of an investigation into the suitability of Wynn Resorts.
In addition, Crosby noted that a lawsuit filed by Suffolk Downs against Wynn Resorts includes "regurgitated false claims of bias made against me in the past."
"With a profound sense of sadness, regret—and yes, frustration—I am resigning as Chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, in order to give you the best possible opportunity to do your work without distraction. And I leave the leadership of this organization in the very capable hands of your four Commissioners," Crosby explained.
While he noted that the commission has seen these types of lawsuits and accusations before, and even if he recused himself from the current proceedings, Crosby believed that the commission's objectivity would be challenged.
"There has never been a shred of truth or accuracy to any charge of bias, favoritism, corrupt practice, ethics violations, or prejudgment in my execution of this job. I established our core value that our work must be “participatory, transparent and fair.” I live that core value, as you do," Crosby noted.
The Gaming Commission has a meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday in Boston.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
