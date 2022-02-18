SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Parents at the Curtis Blake Day School in Springfield are reaching out confused as to why the school closed without notice Friday. We reached out to school officials and they say a sewage problem closed not only the school, but Mill Pond in Springfield today as well. They told us in part – quote:
"... We know that some staff and students will want to have the opportunity to collect whatever personal effects may still be in the building. We will be making arrangements once this situation is resolved. Staff and parents will be notified when we have more information."
