SPRINGFIELD, MA (WWGB/WSHM)--The summer season quickly approaching and illegal fireworks are back with a bang. We’re getting answers on how local officials are preparing ahead of time after last year’s surge in calls.
Springfield Police told us last year there was an uptick nationally in illegal fireworks and they’re cracking down early to avoid that happening in their city again.
The warm weather is here and so are the fireworks.
“Every year between Memorial Day and usually mid to end of July the amount of calls for illegal fireworks pops up,” Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said.
We took your concerns about last year’s uptick in illegal fireworks to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
He told Western Mass News Springfield wasn’t the only city affected by excess displays.
“You could see it all over the country and cities across the country just how out of control it was,” Walsh said.
But Walsh said this year large displays have not been the biggest concern.
“A lot of it was people just driving through the street dropping firecrackers throughout the city it’s a quality of life issue for people…it can also set off our shot spotter system so you’re going to get an official response thinking there might be gunshots in the area when I said it’s actually fireworks,” Walsh said.
Which can slow response if there is a real emergency.
“That’s taking away our emergency responders from different areas of the city and potentially for a decent amount of time until they can determine that it was fireworks and not gunshots,” Walsh said.
