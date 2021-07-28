SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Many large venues and even outdoor concert venues across the country are now requiring proof of vaccination before entering, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Western Mass News is getting answers on whether upcoming shows around here might do the same.

Anyone going to the big Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago this weekend will have to show their vax card or a negative COVID test. As for upcoming performances around here, I reached out to several venues to see if they will check for vaccinations at the door.

Saturday, August 7th the Majestic Theater in West Springfield will open its doors for the first time in over 16 months.

Opening night will feature the play “The Pitch” which was interrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So, we are picking that up and that will take us right through the end of August," said Danny Eaton, the Producing Director of the Majestic Theater.

But things are going to be a bit different for performers.

Eaton told Western Mass News the Actors Equity Association, which is the union that represents actors and stage managers has implemented COVID-19 protocols before any show can take place.

"All performers have to be full vaccinated and we have to document that for the union, whether they are union or not union," said Eaton.

The union also established a team of COVID-19 safety officers who must be present during each performance.

"There's a short checklist that they have to compile with all of the performers and stage managers and it's like do you feel alright, you have been in touch with anyone who has had COVID?" said Eaton.

As for the audience, Eaton said they will not ask for proof of vaccination.

"If you are not vaccinated, we’re just asking that you wear a mask," said Eaton.

Western Mass News also checked in with officials at The Big E - where they have a large line-up of concerts at this year's fair. They told us they will follow the town of West Springfield public health guidelines and at this point will not require proof of vaccination.

guests who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks at the fairgrounds. Masks will be required, regardless of vaccination status, at first aid stations office areas and for public safety personnel.

Meanwhile, Eaton said the Actor's Equity Union is expected to announce new COVID-19 guidelines in September.