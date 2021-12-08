SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned over accidents at the Roosevelt Avenue, Blunt Park Road Intersection in Springfield near the Raymond Jordan Senior Center which he says he visits daily.
William asked in part quote:
"I want to know how many car accidents have happened before the center opened and after it opened. A time span of 2016 through 2021."
He goes on to say he'd like a traffic signal upgrade at the intersection for improved safety. He claims that he's seen many people speed on this road and he knows other seniors, including himself, that have gotten into accidents there. We took his concerns to the Springfield Police Department.
Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News in part quote:
"Since the senior center opened in Feb 2018, more than 3 and a half years ago– there have been 12 crashes (where reports were taken) at or in the vicinity of that intersection. In comparison there were 22 crash reports taken in the city alone yesterday. "
He adds that signage and traffic signals are not under the jurisdiction of the Police Department, but rather the DPW and Traffic Commission.
