SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Since the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said schools will not participate in remote learning this year, we reached out to dese to see what other options schools will have instead, and they did not respond.
We checked in with some local school districts to see what they are doing in place of remote learning.
Superintendent of Holyoke Public Schools Anthony Soto said they will follow DESE's test and stay method to reduce the number of students in quarantine. Students can stay in school, so long as they produce a negative COVID test. If they have to quarantine, the district is considering hiring tutors to help students with their work.
"We're looking to work with outside companies to help provide tutoring support if it's going to be an extended stay," said Soto.
In Springfield, they are prepared for students to be absent if they have to quarantine. Each student can take home their school-assigned laptop and work from home.
"We have the technology, the kids all have one-to-one laptops, that they are going to be able to bring home, and we have the learning platforms, Schoology and so on, so the kids can complete their work at home," said Dan Warwick, superintendent of Springfield Public Schools.
In both cases, those students will be marked absent while they quarantine, based on dese's guidelines.
Westfield superintendent Stefan Czaporowski said they are planning for a remote option anyway, despite DESE's decision. For parents with concerns about sending their students back to the classroom, they launched an all-virtual school. It's a program that's been offered by the state for years and this is the first year school districts are taking part in it.
"So students that are enrolled in this, have the same Westfield public school curriculum. It's just delivered in a different way," said Czaporowski.
This school will be offered for grades K-8 and students can enroll any time or go back to the classroom at any point in the school year.
