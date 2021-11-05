CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several online posts from Chicopee residents expressed their concerns about the safety of specific roads and intersections.
Security video captured the terrifying moments of an SUV speeding down Grattan Street in Chicopee, hitting a street sign and smashed into a house just before 12:30 a.m. on October 17th.
“I heard a crash, and I told them to duck and thank God I did because the street sign went right through my daughter's window," said home renter Tavia Cannizzo.
The street sign was inches from her daughter’s pillow. Cannizzo recounted the events of that night. She told Western Mass News she was saying goodnight to her daughter and niece and then the crash happened very fast, shocking her and her family.
“Nobody should have to live in fear like we do now, like this is our home,” said Cannizzo.
The driver’s car hit Cannizzo’s car before ramming into the house.
According to an incident report from Chicopee police, Yesenia M. Aponte, 39, of Holyoke, the driver, was charged with oui liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Chicopee district court on December 24.
“My car was her guardrail,” Cannizzo explained, “If I didn't have my car in the front yard, she would've went straight through the house...killed me and my kids.
According to Cannizzo, this was not the first time something like this has happened. In the three years she’s lived on Grattan Street, she’s noticed numerous incidents of reckless driving.
She said other cars have driven up onto her neighbor’s lawn and in one incident hit a nearby business, Ideal Kitchens.
“Everybody speeds on this road,’ Cannizzo tells Western Mass News, “People are just ridiculous. They don't know how to obey [abide] by the traffic laws and they think they can get away with everything because we have nobody to patrol any of this.”
These accidents have been something that Chicopee officials have noticed as well.
“Speed limits are set for a reason and that's to keep you and your vehicle operating at a pace that you can hopefully control and when you exceed those speed limits you are putting people in harm's way,” Mayor John Vieau told Western Mass News.
“We want to protect the people who are out there on our roads driving,” said Vieau.
The city’s police department applied and was selected to receive a road safety grant through the state’s office of grants and research.
“The city of Chicopee is fortunate enough to receive almost the full potential amount that we could've received and that's 50,000. I believe we received just over 49,000,” explained Vieau.
The mayor said speeding is one of the biggest complaints the city receives.
Former deputy chief Lonny Dakin wrote in the funding application; “In 2020 this department issued 1,463 speeding citations. In 2021, so far this department has issued 1,535 speeding citations.”
The grant’s purpose is to allow the city to grant overtime for officers to patrol problematic areas.
Those areas include Memorial Drive where a majority of serious crashes in the city occur, according to police.
Center Street and Shawinigan Drive are where police have seen an increase in drag racing on Friday and Saturday nights. Police told Western Mass News that in any given week there are at least 50 people participating in or watching drag racing.
Police said there has also been an increase in pedestrian-related crashes on Grattan Street. Since 2017, they've had an average of 30 pedestrian crashes every year.
Western Mass News obtained records of the number of accidents in these areas in the last two years.
In the time period beginning January 1st of 2019 and ending on October first of this year -- there have been 738 crashes on Memorial Drive.
For the same time period, 141 accidents have been reported on Center Street, 318 on Grattan Street and 22 on Shawinigan Drive.
Mayor Vieau said plans are already underway to put the grant money to use.
“We're excited about this grant. It's going to allow us to put a police presence at certain intersections where we know that there are problems,” said Vieau.
Residents like Cannizzo are hopeful this will mean real change in the city.
“Chicopee should definitely step up their game,” Cannizzo said, “What happens if my daughter had got killed? What would they have done then? I only have one daughter. I would've been childless, and what would be my purpose in living?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.