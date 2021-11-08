SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, restaurants across Western Mass. have continued to experience a hiring drought.
"I'm looking for people to apply who are not applying. And the people who are applying are not as skilled as the people who used to apply in years past. I'm having to train more. I'm having to train longer," said Max's Tavern general manager John Thomas.
Thomas is one of many restaurant owners facing staffing shortages. With fewer people applying, he said he is not getting the quality candidates he hoped for.
"Let's say I get a new applicant that's applying for a serving position, may probably have host experience. I expect them to have 2-3 years of fine dining experience before they walk into the door here to be a server," explained Thomas.
According to Thomas, he has had to lower the hiring criteria for someone to work at Max's Tavern.
"I'm getting a host who had a job at a couple of lower-level restaurants. And not really experience serving fine dining at all," said Thomas.
Thomas told Western Mass News he spends 15 work shifts with a new hire to train them. He has tried to recruit staff with thousand-dollar sign-on bonuses for kitchen staff and at job fairs. So far, the bonuses have not been effective.
“They're working to a smaller degree than I expect them to. Where two years ago we might have gotten 30 people, we have six," said Thomas.
The six applicants have not filled the shortage he has faced even if everyone was hired.
"I'm probably am still missing 2 servers, 3 servers. I'm missing a bartender; I'm missing a line cook. I'm missing a couple of dishwashers. A busser, a food runner," explained Thomas.
One restaurant that Western Mass News has followed throughout the pandemic since March 2020 is Nadim's Downtown Mediterranean Grill.
The owner, Nadim Kashouh, said he has not yet seen an uptick in applicants.
"We were hoping for September 4th, that we were going to be flooded with applicants. It turned to be the opposite. Where are the people? Where are they?" said Kashouh.
According to Kashouh, the restaurant is open only six days a week because of the shortage. He has resorted to offering takeout only on the days when there has not been enough staff.
However, turning down catering jobs has been the most difficult for Kashouh; "I had to decline a 300 people wedding because I didn't have the staff to do it. In the long run, I'm losing. However, my numbers are up. I am up 20-25 percent compared to last year. Now, last year was the pandemic."
He also must turn people away at the door and not take reservations as well as online orders due to the staffing shortages.
"21 years. I'm working much harder than when I first opened up," said Kashouh.
He told Western Mass News that he has had to cook in the kitchen at times, help servers or be the host. He does tasks that people would consider grunt work.
To bring in new staff, Kashouh must lower his hiring standards.
"We had to bring our bar down a little bit. We had a high standard bar. We want the best of the best. But unfortunately, with what is available right now, we had to lower it down a little bit," described Kashouh.
With those changes, Western Mass News found that the employee typically does not stay.
Western Mass News is getting answers after speaking with John Rogers, a Professor of Economics at American International College.
"I think a lot of people have moved on. They found other things to do. And so you have to dig into a whole new supply of people. And everybody else is looking for the same people," said Rogers.
Rogers believes that this worker shortage will end, "I think you're going to have a big shakeout. And eventually, this whole thing will balance out. And you will have a new relationship between employers and employees. But we gotta get there and it's going to take some time."
