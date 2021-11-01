SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Locals across Western Mass. have experienced longer wait times in medical emergency rooms during recent months.
One woman who wished her name to remain anonymous, spoke with Western Mass. News about her recent experience at the hospital.
“I got there at about 10 of 11. I was not seen or talked to till almost 11 pm at night. It's like almost 12 hours,” said the woman.
She waited those long hours in September at Baystate Health’s emergency room. According to the woman, her primary care doctor told her to go there after she experienced chest pains and coughing.
"Just sitting there waiting, waiting, and waiting. Nobody can tell you anything. Oh shortly is all you can get. There's people there that were from like 2 in the morning when I came in. And they were still there when I got seen,” the anonymous woman explained.
She also expressed her concerns about the lack of privacy in the hospital.
"When I finally went into the back, I'm in a hallway. I have to talk about what's going on in a hallway and no privacy whatsoever."
The woman told Western Mass News, at the end of the visit, the hospital sent her back to the person who told her to come to the emergency room.
"They did some tests, couldn't figure out what was going on, and just sent me home to follow up with my doctor."
Western Mass News is getting answers on this issue. Dr. Mark Keroack, President and CEO of Baystate Health, said long wait times are due to staff shortages.
"We currently have 1800 open positions for nearly 13,000 employees. So roughly 14 percent of our workforce,” said Keroack.
Dr. Keroack explained that this has been a problem across the country as they are trying to fill the gap of health care workers that have left the industry.
“We've addressed it in a number of ways. We've increased minimum wage to $15. We've expanded benefits. We put in place retention bonuses. Sign-on bonuses,” said Keroack.
However, the anonymous woman told Western Mass News that some patients were seen before her. Dr. Keroack addressed why some patients have to wait longer than others in the emergency room.
"When patients come in they're assessed by a nurse. And they're basically categorized in one of five categories as far as severity goes. From One to Five,” described Keroack.
The category depends on the severity of illness.
"The sickest people, let's say a person who had a major trauma or who's having a heart attack would be put straight back. The people who have the more mild illnesses like a sore throat or a sprained ankle or something. Or heart failure where there's no trouble with breathing might be asked to wait,” said Keroack.
Beds are also filled, with the hospital now over capacity, according to Dr. Keroack.
"We're currently licensed for 980 beds across all four hospitals and every midnight, we count up the number of people who are inpatients and we've been 10 percent over capacity for the past couple of months.”
Dr. Keroack explained that the large influx of patients and the ability to discharge them are the causes of the long delays.
Western Mass News asked Bay State Health whether they believed long emergency room wait times compromise patient safety.
Dr. Keroack said in a statement in part; "Long waits are never a good thing, and we do everything we can to reduce waiting times. We regularly check on symptoms as well as vital signs (pulse, temperature, blood pressure, respiration) on patients when they are waiting."
Another area hospital, Mercy Medical Center, has experienced similar challenges with staff shortages across the entire network. Western Mass News spoke with Dr. Robert Roose, the Chief Medical Officer of the local hospital.
"In a given unit we could be 15 percent to 30 percent of our department understaffed to the levels that we would be open to our full capacity,” said Roose.
Mercy Medical Center has been trying to attract more people to apply for job opportunities as well.
Western Mass News asked Dr. Roose if he believed the wait times compromise patient safety and Roose said:
"We have evidence-based protocols in place to evaluate patient symptoms according to their level of severity and in accordance with Mercy's culture of safety."
Hospitals are not the only industry facing shortages. Tune in for part three of Western Mass News' investigative series on November 8 for investigate shortages at local restaurants.
