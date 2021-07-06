SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Springfield police are trying to locate a group of dirt bikers who they say severely beat a motorist Monday night at the “X” in the city.
One Springfield resident says he saw a group of dirt bikers riding through the area right before a man was found beaten.
“I was just sitting on my front porch right where Holy Church is, and there they go, a bunch of guys on dirt bikes popping wheelies,” said Sal Circosta of Springfield.
Circosta said he sees illegal dirt bikers constantly near the “X.”
That’s the intersection where police say a group of dirt bike and ATV riders assaulted a motorist around 9:30 p.m.
“I had my phone with me and I was going to take a picture of it to try to send to the police station because it’s getting ridiculous,” said Circosta.
Tuesday morning, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood released information that the driver of the car came in contact with the back wheel of one of the dirt bikes.
“The dirt bikes, the ones that had gone through the green light came back and you have about 10 to 12 of these dirt bike and ATV riders attacking the operator of that vehicle,” said Commissioner Clapprood.
She goes on to say the victim, who is being unidentified, was critically injured.
The Springfield Police Department’s Public Information Officer described the attack.
“One of the dirt bikers hit the person’s car. The driver came out to just see what was going on and he was brutally attacked by several dirt bikers,” said Ryan Walsh.
Ryan Walsh, Public Information Officer for the Springfield Police Department said he’s heard reports of similar incidents across the country, but this is the first he's seen in Western Mass.
“The severity of the injuries of this individual is probably one of the worst we’ve seen.”
He added it’s getting out of control.
“The brazen behavior of these dirt bikers is just going a bit too far,” said Walsh.
Surveillance video and photos of the ATV’s and dirt bikes were captured. The department has decided not to release those to the public at this time.
Circosta of Springfield said he is thinking of the victim.
“Our prayers are out for him and I definitely feel bad for him but they definitely have to put an end to this,” Circosta said.
State Representative and Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos agrees.
“They’re not just a nuisance, they’re dangerous for putting people’s lives at risk and they’re putting their own lives at risk.”
He is proposing that gas stations prohibit selling gas to illegal dirt bikers.
“We’re getting a lot of positive feedback and I’m hoping to pass it through very shortly before the Springfield City Council,” said Ramos.
He went on to say similar ordinances have worked in other cities across the country.
Two years ago, the Springfield City Council passed an ordinance increasing fines for illegal dirt biking. In Springfield the fine is $300. That’s on top of the state of Massachusetts’ fine of $2,500.
City councilor Orlando Ramos said, “The worst-case scenario is that, and we’ve seen that before, we’ve had deaths related to illegal dirt biking.”
Ryan Walsh says there are a number of issues related to these illegal riders.
“It can be anything from reckless endangerment of a motor vehicle or it can be in this case - assault and battery, or felony assault and battery,” Walsh said.
And while Ramos said his proposal is not a final answer to this issue, it is a step in the right direction.
“This ordinance is just another piece of the puzzle to make it as difficult as possible for them to operate illegally on our roads.”
The city council is set to meet virtually on Monday afternoon to discuss the proposal.
