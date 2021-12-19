SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Springfield's annual holiday festival was held in Court Square Sunday. The event offered free gifts for children, music, performances and a visit from the three-time defending state champions, the Springfield Central Golden Eagles football team.
"We really just came out to bring joy to the kids, give 'em free gifts and make sure they have fun," said Gary Poyser, Free Safety for the Springfield Golden Eagles.
"We're bringing cheer happiness joy and love to the community so we're just trying to make something for the kids to celebrate," explained coordinator Teeka Jones.
A whole host of holiday activities were available for the kiddos to enjoy, including free hot cocoa, giveaways and pictures with Santa.
